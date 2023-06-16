The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms this Sunday, June 18. ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales during Sunday, with longer spells of thundery rain in places,’ The Met Office said.

Similar warnings have previously been issued across Hampshire. Portsmouth has seen temperatures soar over the past month.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been forecast over Portsmouth on Sunday. Pictured are previous storms taken from Hayling Island Beach overlooking Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight. Picture: Adam Dawson/SWNS.

Sunday looks set to be cooler than most recent days, with The Met Office currently predicting highs of 20C. The forecaster said there is a small chance of disruption if the storms are severe – including spray and sudden flooding, damage to buildings through flooding, cancellations on trains and other public transport networks and power cuts.

Despite this, The Met Office believes some areas will be hit harder than others. They said: ‘Whilst many areas will see at least some rain, most will see only relatively small amounts.

‘However, some places could see 30mm in an hour and 60mm in six hours, with the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail. Where this occurs there is likely to be some disruption.

‘While there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop. This uncertainty is likely to remain even up to short lead times.’

