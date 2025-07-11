'Unbroken sunshine' as 'increasingly hot' weather hits Portsmouth this weekend with highs of 25 degrees
As the city prepares to host an array of popular events this weekend hot weather can also be expected with highs of 25 degrees.
The Met Office has confirmed a mini heatwave is pending this weekend with ‘increasingly hot’ temperatures and ‘light winds’.
Although coastal areas will feel a little less warm, the city can expect highs of 25 degrees until next week.
The Met Office said: “A fine day with largely unbroken sunshine. Feeling increasingly hot, with light winds for most. Coastal districts will be a little less hot, and eastern areas carry a small chance of seeing some low cloud arrive later in the day.”
