Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 07:55 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 07:55 BST
As the city prepares to host an array of popular events this weekend hot weather can also be expected with highs of 25 degrees.

The Met Office has confirmed a mini heatwave is pending this weekend with ‘increasingly hot’ temperatures and ‘light winds’.

Although coastal areas will feel a little less warm, the city can expect highs of 25 degrees until next week.

The Met Office said: “A fine day with largely unbroken sunshine. Feeling increasingly hot, with light winds for most. Coastal districts will be a little less hot, and eastern areas carry a small chance of seeing some low cloud arrive later in the day.”

