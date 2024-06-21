Warm sunshine predicted across Portsmouth area for weekend as temperatures to heat up next week
The Met Office said Saturday will have morning cloud that gradually “breaks to sunny spells” with 19C expected to be the highest in the area - the same for Sunday. Referring to the wider south east region the forecaster added: “Cloud continuing to burn away through the afternoon, with more extensive sunshine developing. Maximum temperature 25C.
“Rather cloudy start Sunday, but this breaks to give some very warm sunshine. Turning fairly hot and quite humid Monday and Tuesday, with sunny spells, once any early mist clears.”
With fine and settled conditions extending across the UK, forecasters are signalling the prospect of higher temperatures to come into the early part of next week.
Neil Armstrong, chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “After a brief, less settled, interlude on Friday and Saturday, fine conditions will return by Sunday and into next week. For much of the UK this will be accompanied by a boost in temperatures with many places reaching the mid-20°Cs by the middle of next week.
"Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions. Heatwave conditions need to remain in situ for three consecutive days, and by the middle of next week it is possible that some parts of the UK could be reaching heatwave thresholds.
“However, whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, the majority of the UK will experience the finest conditions and highest temperatures so far this year.”
