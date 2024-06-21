Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be plenty of warm sunshine around for people across the Portsmouth area this weekend - with temperatures set to heat up next week.

Southsea Beach. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Met Office said Saturday will have morning cloud that gradually “breaks to sunny spells” with 19C expected to be the highest in the area - the same for Sunday. Referring to the wider south east region the forecaster added: “Cloud continuing to burn away through the afternoon, with more extensive sunshine developing. Maximum temperature 25C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rather cloudy start Sunday, but this breaks to give some very warm sunshine. Turning fairly hot and quite humid Monday and Tuesday, with sunny spells, once any early mist clears.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With fine and settled conditions extending across the UK, forecasters are signalling the prospect of higher temperatures to come into the early part of next week.

Neil Armstrong, chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “After a brief, less settled, interlude on Friday and Saturday, fine conditions will return by Sunday and into next week. For much of the UK this will be accompanied by a boost in temperatures with many places reaching the mid-20°Cs by the middle of next week.

"Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions. Heatwave conditions need to remain in situ for three consecutive days, and by the middle of next week it is possible that some parts of the UK could be reaching heatwave thresholds.