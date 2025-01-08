Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A yellow warning has been issued for icy conditions across Hampshire and the South East with plunging temperatures following today’s snow and sleet flurries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued the warning for between 12.15am tomorrow morning (Thursday, January 9) and 10.30am

It said: “Following rain and snow, many cold wet surfaces are likely to freeze later tonight, producing icy conditions in places. Icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are likely to increase the chance of accidents and injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ice warning for January 8 2025 | Met Office

“Surfaces have been left wet and cold following Wednesday evening's rain and snow. While some surfaces may dry out before they freeze, it is likely that many untreated surfaces may become icy and hazardous overnight into Thursday morning.

“Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.”