Warning issued for icy roads and footpaths across Hampshire as temperatures plummet
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office has issued the warning for between 12.15am tomorrow morning (Thursday, January 9) and 10.30am
It said: “Following rain and snow, many cold wet surfaces are likely to freeze later tonight, producing icy conditions in places. Icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are likely to increase the chance of accidents and injuries.
“Surfaces have been left wet and cold following Wednesday evening's rain and snow. While some surfaces may dry out before they freeze, it is likely that many untreated surfaces may become icy and hazardous overnight into Thursday morning.
“Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.
“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.