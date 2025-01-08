Warning issued for icy roads and footpaths across Hampshire as temperatures plummet

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 8th Jan 2025, 22:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A yellow warning has been issued for icy conditions across Hampshire and the South East with plunging temperatures following today’s snow and sleet flurries.

The Met Office has issued the warning for between 12.15am tomorrow morning (Thursday, January 9) and 10.30am

It said: “Following rain and snow, many cold wet surfaces are likely to freeze later tonight, producing icy conditions in places. Icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are likely to increase the chance of accidents and injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Click here to find out about The News’ free emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Ice warning for January 8 2025Ice warning for January 8 2025
Ice warning for January 8 2025 | Met Office

“Surfaces have been left wet and cold following Wednesday evening's rain and snow. While some surfaces may dry out before they freeze, it is likely that many untreated surfaces may become icy and hazardous overnight into Thursday morning.

“Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.”

For the latest see the Met Office website.

Related topics:Hampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice