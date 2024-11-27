Commuters have been urged to take care after a yellow weather warning was issued for widespread fog across Hampshire overnight and into the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued the warning which will be in place from 12.15am until 10am on Thursday (November 28) across large parts of the county, especially in the north and towards Southampton.

The fog warning covers a large area of Hampshire | Met Office

The warning said: “Patches of fog will become more widespread overnight, resulting in difficult driving conditions in places into Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services (are) possible and there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.”

The Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.