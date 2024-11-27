Warning of widespread fog issued for across Hampshire as drivers are urged to take care
The Met Office has issued the warning which will be in place from 12.15am until 10am on Thursday (November 28) across large parts of the county, especially in the north and towards Southampton.
The warning said: “Patches of fog will become more widespread overnight, resulting in difficult driving conditions in places into Thursday morning.
“Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services (are) possible and there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.”
The Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.
