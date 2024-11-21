Watch: Hampshire transformed into a winter wonderland as snow falls across the county
Parts of Hampshire were transformed into a winter wonderland scene after snow fell this morning (Thursday, November 21).
Snow fell across the area with heavier falls laying in areas including Waterlooville, Fareham and across the top of Portsdown Hill. Areas at the South of the South Downs National Park were also blanketed including at Horndean and Clanfield.
See the video embedded in this story by Marcin Jedrysiak to see the winter wonderland which was created.
