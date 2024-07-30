Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hot and bothered city has been captured in drone footage as high temperatures hit Portsmouth - prompting a weather warning.

Temperatures have today (Tuesday, July 30) reached 31 degrees after the Met Office issued a heat-health warning for the area - meaning some vulnerable people may struggle to keep cool.

But that has not stopped people heading to Portsmouth and Southsea with many people enjoying the sunshine and taking a dip at Southsea and Eastney beaches.

Watch the footage captured by Marcin Jedrysiak which is embedded in this story which perfectly sums up the weather today.