WATCH: Scorching scenes as high temperatures hit Portsmouth and Southsea area and heat warning is issued
Temperatures have today (Tuesday, July 30) reached 31 degrees after the Met Office issued a heat-health warning for the area - meaning some vulnerable people may struggle to keep cool.
But that has not stopped people heading to Portsmouth and Southsea with many people enjoying the sunshine and taking a dip at Southsea and Eastney beaches.
High temperatures are expected for the rest of the week until the weekend, though a yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms on Thursday (August 1).
