WATCH: Scorching scenes as high temperatures hit Portsmouth and Southsea area and heat warning is issued

By Kelly Brown
Published 30th Jul 2024, 15:58 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A hot and bothered city has been captured in drone footage as high temperatures hit Portsmouth - prompting a weather warning.

Temperatures have today (Tuesday, July 30) reached 31 degrees after the Met Office issued a heat-health warning for the area - meaning some vulnerable people may struggle to keep cool.

But that has not stopped people heading to Portsmouth and Southsea with many people enjoying the sunshine and taking a dip at Southsea and Eastney beaches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch the footage captured by Marcin Jedrysiak which is embedded in this story which perfectly sums up the weather today.

High temperatures are expected for the rest of the week until the weekend, though a yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms on Thursday (August 1).

Related topics:SouthseaPortsmouthMet OfficeVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.