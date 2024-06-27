Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drone footage has revealed the impact the recent heatwave - as well as recent D-Day commemorations - have had on the grass at Southsea Common.

Drone footage embedded in this article shows much of the grass is beginning to turn yellow as high temperatures and little rain for weeks begin to take their toll. The video also reveals the impact of the temporary structures in place for weeks in the lead up to, and after, the city’s D-Day commemorations which took place on June 5.

The scene is a far cry from the winter when constant rain and bad weather left much of the common underwater.

