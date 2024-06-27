WATCH: Scorching weather leaves Southsea Common dry and yellow as impact of hot weather and D-Day revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drone footage embedded in this article shows much of the grass is beginning to turn yellow as high temperatures and little rain for weeks begin to take their toll. The video also reveals the impact of the temporary structures in place for weeks in the lead up to, and after, the city’s D-Day commemorations which took place on June 5.
The scene is a far cry from the winter when constant rain and bad weather left much of the common underwater.
The recent hot and dry weather is set to continue with the Met Office’s seven-day forecast showing more sunshine - especially tomorrow and on Saturday with temperatures in the early 20s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.