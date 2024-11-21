Watch: Snow falls in Hampshire as weather warning remains in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snow has been falling in parts of Hampshire this morning (Thursday, November 21) with a weather warning in place for the county.

Residents in the areas north of the city from Waterlooville to Swanmore has seen light dustings of snow this morning laying on roof tops and furniture - and creating a novelty for those children walking to school. A few flakes have also been spotted in Portsmouth.

It comes as a Met Office weather warning remains in place for Hampshire which is in place until 3pm this afternoon warning that the snow and cold temperatures may lead to some travel delays.

It said: “A spell of rain and snow is expected to develop across south and southwest England early on Thursday. Accumulating snow is most likely over higher ground above 200 metres where 2-5 cm is probable. There is a chance that similar accumulations occur at lower levels in places.

“There is also likely to be a risk of ice developing as skies clear into Thursday night.”

Temperatures are currently at around -3 degrees north of Portsdown Hill where snow is still falling, while in Portsmouth and closer to the coast this is -2 degrees with spots of rain.