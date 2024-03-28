WATCH: Storm Nelson pummels Portsmouth as Met Office issues weather warning
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Portsmouth which is currently enduring horrible weather. Video footage depicts the weather down the beach with ferocious waves - and the storm is set to get worse before it gets better.
An hour by hour guide predicts that on-off showers will take place into the evening and winds will continue to be strong, reaching up to 56mph.
The Met Office said: "Windy during the evening, with further scattered blustery showers and coastal gales. Some of these showers will be heavy, perhaps with hail and thunder. Further blustery showers are expected into the early hours, however winds will ease a little generally. Minimum temperature 3 °C."
