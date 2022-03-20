Weather: A week-long forecast for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant after hottest day of the year so far

People in the Portsmouth area enjoyed temperatures of up to 16C, while a cloudless sky meant we were finally treated to proper sunshine.

But what does the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Spring in Southsea. Taken in the Southsea Rock Gardens on March 19, 2022. Picture: Kevin Fryer

Here is what the Met Office is predicting up to Saturday, March 26.

Sunday, March 20

Portsmouth

Sunny, highs of 9C

Gosport

Sunny, highs of 9C

Fareham

Sunny, highs of 10C

Havant

Sunny, highs of 10C

Monday, March 21

Portsmouth

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals, highs of 13C

Gosport

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals, highs of 12C

Fareham

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals, highs of 12C

Havant

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals, highs of 13C

Tuesday, March 22

Portsmouth

Clear, highs of 13C

Gosport

Partly cloudy changing to sunny, highs of 12C

Fareham

Partly cloudy changing to sunny, highs of 12C

Havant

Cloudy changing to sunny, highs of 12C

Wednesday, March 23

Portsmouth

Clear, highs of 13C

Gosport

Clear, highs of 12C

Fareham

Clear, highs of 12C

Havant

Clear, highs of 12C

Thursday, March 24

Portsmouth

Clear changing to partly cloudy, highs of 14C

Gosport

Clear, highs of 13C

Fareham

Clear, highs of 14C

Havant

Clear, highs of 14C

Friday, March 25

Portsmouth

Clear, highs of 15C

Gosport

Clear, highs of 13C

Fareham

Clear, highs of 14C

Havant

Clear, highs of 14C

Saturday, March 26

Portsmouth

Clear, highs of 14C

Gosport

Clear, highs of 13C

Fareham

Clear, highs of 14C

Havant

Clear, highs of 14C

