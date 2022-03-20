Weather: A week-long forecast for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant after hottest day of the year so far
THIS weekend the UK saw it’s hottest day of the year so far with it finally feeling like spring.
People in the Portsmouth area enjoyed temperatures of up to 16C, while a cloudless sky meant we were finally treated to proper sunshine.
But what does the weather look like for the rest of the week?
Here is what the Met Office is predicting up to Saturday, March 26.
Sunday, March 20
Portsmouth
Sunny, highs of 9C
Gosport
Sunny, highs of 9C
Fareham
Sunny, highs of 10C
Havant
Sunny, highs of 10C
Monday, March 21
Portsmouth
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals, highs of 13C
Gosport
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals, highs of 12C
Fareham
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals, highs of 12C
Havant
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals, highs of 13C
Tuesday, March 22
Portsmouth
Clear, highs of 13C
Gosport
Partly cloudy changing to sunny, highs of 12C
Fareham
Partly cloudy changing to sunny, highs of 12C
Havant
Cloudy changing to sunny, highs of 12C
Wednesday, March 23
Portsmouth
Clear, highs of 13C
Gosport
Clear, highs of 12C
Fareham
Clear, highs of 12C
Havant
Clear, highs of 12C
Thursday, March 24
Portsmouth
Clear changing to partly cloudy, highs of 14C
Gosport
Clear, highs of 13C
Fareham
Clear, highs of 14C
Havant
Clear, highs of 14C
Friday, March 25
Portsmouth
Clear, highs of 15C
Gosport
Clear, highs of 13C
Fareham
Clear, highs of 14C
Havant
Clear, highs of 14C
Saturday, March 26
Portsmouth
Clear, highs of 14C
Gosport
Clear, highs of 13C
Fareham
Clear, highs of 14C
Havant
Clear, highs of 14C