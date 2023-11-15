News you can trust since 1877
Weather in Hampshire: Met Office confirms yellow weather warning for rain

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 12:22 GMT
A yellow warning has been issued for the South of England stretching from Canterbury all the way down to Penzance.

The Hampshire area will be affected by the warning and the warning states that there is the possibility of flooding in areas as well as interruption to power supplies and travel disruption.

The Met Office said: “Rain, heavy at times, will continue to move eastwards across all parts during the day, clearing overnight. Potentially windy, with the risk of coastal gales. A colder day for many. Maximum temperature 8 °C.”

Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the South of England.

The weather is set to brighten up on Friday (November 17) but there is a chance of rain into the afternoon.

There are currently 13 flood warnings in place for Hampshire and to check whether or not your area is affected, visit the Environment Agency. Click here for information about the weather warnings.

Click here for information about the flood warnings.

