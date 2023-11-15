A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hampshire area will be affected by the warning and the warning states that there is the possibility of flooding in areas as well as interruption to power supplies and travel disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said: “Rain, heavy at times, will continue to move eastwards across all parts during the day, clearing overnight. Potentially windy, with the risk of coastal gales. A colder day for many. Maximum temperature 8 °C.”

Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the South of England.

The weather is set to brighten up on Friday (November 17) but there is a chance of rain into the afternoon.