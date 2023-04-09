Weather in Portsmouth: Strong winds and rain expected later this week
The bank holiday sunshine is set to be replaced with strong winds and rain across the Portsmouth area later this week.
The weather forecast shows today (Sunday, April 9) will be sunny with a breeze, but a new weather front is on its way which will bring with it a change for the next few days. Light rain is expected tomorrow morning (Monday, April 10) followed by heavier rain on both Tuesday and Wednesday – although there could be some spells of sunshine.
Thursday (April 13) is looking brighter and expected to be dry with sunny intervals, but more rain is expected on Friday and Saturday.