Weather warning for flooding issued across Portsmouth and Hampshire

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 08:40 BST
A weather warning for flooding has been issued by the Met Office.

Stormy weather in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman.Stormy weather in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
Stormy weather in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Heavy rain overnight has caused flooding in some areas - with more rain predicted today. Leesland Road in Gosport is one of the worst places hit, with the road swamped by water.

The yellow weather warning is in place for the rest of today and covers most of England.

The Met Office said: 

  • Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
  • Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
  • Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
  • Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible
