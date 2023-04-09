Light rain is expected on Monday, April 10 followed by heavier rain on both Tuesday and Wednesday – although there could be some spells of sunshine. However a yellow wind warning has been issued by the Met Office for Wednesday for what it says is a swathe of strong winds which means delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, some short term loss of power and other services is possible and it’s likely that some coastal routes and sea fronts will be affected by spray or large waves.