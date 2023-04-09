News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Weather warning issued for Portsmouth: Strong winds and rain expected across the South East

A weather warning has been issued for South East England as a result of strong winds which are expected to hit the region – including the Portsmouth area.

By Kelly Brown
Published 9th Apr 2023, 20:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 20:14 BST

Light rain is expected on Monday, April 10 followed by heavier rain on both Tuesday and Wednesday – although there could be some spells of sunshine. However a yellow wind warning has been issued by the Met Office for Wednesday for what it says is a swathe of strong winds which means delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, some short term loss of power and other services is possible and it’s likely that some coastal routes and sea fronts will be affected by spray or large waves.

Thursday (April 13) is looking brighter and expected to be dry with sunny intervals, but more rain is expected on Friday and Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ALSO READ: 12 best places to visit with children when its raining in and around the city

Rain is on its way later this weekRain is on its way later this week
Rain is on its way later this week
PortsmouthSouth EastMet Office