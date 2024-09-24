Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has confirmed that the wet weather will continue over the next few days.

Following a weekend of yellow and amber weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms, the showers are set to continue in Portsmouth.

The Met Office has said that Tuesday (September 24) will start with showers which will ease and the afternoon will be largely dry. There is a chance of coastal showers on Tuesday evening and the temperatures will be colder.

The Met Office said that Wednesday will welcome ‘a dry start, still the odd coastal shower possible, then becoming increasingly unsettled from the west during the afternoon with outbreaks of rain, this turning heavy at times.’