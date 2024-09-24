Wet weather to continue throughout week, according to Met Office
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following a weekend of yellow and amber weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms, the showers are set to continue in Portsmouth.
The Met Office has said that Tuesday (September 24) will start with showers which will ease and the afternoon will be largely dry. There is a chance of coastal showers on Tuesday evening and the temperatures will be colder.
The Met Office said that Wednesday will welcome ‘a dry start, still the odd coastal shower possible, then becoming increasingly unsettled from the west during the afternoon with outbreaks of rain, this turning heavy at times.’
Between Thursday and Saturday, the weather will be ‘very showery and breezy’ and the temperatures are due to drop.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.