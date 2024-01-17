Portsmouth will enjoy some warmer weather from this weekend after a cold snap saw the city plunged into sub-zero temperatures - but a weather warning is in place for parts of the south.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will rise to double figures from Sunday, January 21 in a change which will be welcome to some in the city following the results of an arctic blast hitting the country.

The trend will continue into the beginning of next week as Atlantic frontal systems push northeast across the UK bringing spells of rain and very strong winds across all areas. The city woke up to temperatures of -2°C this morning (January 17) and sleet is expected later in the day.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman explained: “While the next few days will remain cold, we can see a change in weather type on the way, bringing milder air for the UK and returning temperatures to around average for the time of year from Friday onwards and well above average into next week.

“This change will initially be relatively benign in terms of weather impacts, with a dry Friday and start to Saturday for many in the south of the UK. The Atlantic influence will then introduce some wet and windy weather, with a deep area of low pressure approaching from the west on Sunday. While detail is still being worked out, this has the potential to bring heavy rain and strong winds for some, and we’ve issued an early warning for a large part of the UK.”

The UK Health Security Agency has a Cold-Health Alert in force for England, which highlights the possibility of significant impacts for the health and the social care sector. People aged 65 and over - and those with underlying health conditions - are most at risk.