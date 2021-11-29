Will it snow in Portsmouth again today? Here is latest Met Office forecast for city, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville

A SPELL of wintry weather is set to continue across the Portsmouth area today.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:45 am

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice, which went into force yesterday and remains in place until 10am.

Temperatures are expected to remain around freezing until around lunch time.

A few flurries of snow even fell in parts of Portsmouth on Sunday evening, being spotted in Fratton in between spells of rain and sleet.

Snow in Southsea in March 2018. Picture: Keith Woodland

But will we see wintry showers across the area today? Here’s the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast for today.

Portsmouth

- 9am – cloudy – 0C

- 10am – cloudy – 1C

- 11am – sunny spells – 2C

- Noon – sunny – 3C

- 1pm – sunny spells – 3C

- 2pm – sunny spells – 4C

- 3pm – sunny spells – 4C

- 4pm – partly cloudy – 4C

- 5pm – cloudy – 4C

- 6pm – partly cloudy – 4C

- 7pm – cloudy – 4C

- 8pm – cloudy – 4C

- 9pm – cloudy – 5C

- 10pm – overcast – 6C

- 11pm – cloudy – 6C

Gosport

- 9am – cloudy – 0C

- 10am – sunny spells – 1C

- 11am – sunny spells – 2C

- Noon – sunny – 3C

- 1pm – sunny spells – 4C

- 2pm – cloudy – 4C

- 3pm – sunny spells – 4C

- 4pm – cloudy – 4C

- 5pm – cloudy – 5C

- 6pm – partly cloudy – 4C

- 7pm – cloudy – 5C

- 8pm – cloudy – 6C

- 9pm – cloudy – 6C

- 10pm – overcast – 7C

- 11pm – cloudy – 8C

Fareham

- 9am – cloudy – 0C

- 10am – cloudy – 1C

- 11am – sunny spells – 1C

- Noon – sunny spells – 2C

- 1pm – sunny spells – 3C

- 2pm – cloudy – 4C

- 3pm – sunny spells – 4C

- 4pm – cloudy – 4C

- 5pm – cloudy – 3C

- 6pm – partly cloudy – 3C

- 7pm – cloudy – 3C

- 8pm – cloudy – 3C

- 9pm – cloudy – 4C

- 10pm – overcast – 5C

- 11pm – partly cloudy – 5C

Havant

- 9am – cloudy – 0C

- 10am – cloudy – 1C

- 11am – sunny spells – 1C

- Noon – sunny – 3C

- 1pm – sunny spells – 3C

- 2pm – sunny spells – 4C

- 3pm – cloudy – 4C

- 4pm – cloudy – 4C

- 5pm – cloudy – 4C

- 6pm – partly cloudy – 3C

- 7pm – partly cloudy – 4C

- 8pm – overcast – 4C

- 9pm – cloudy – 4C

- 10pm – overcast – 5C

- 11pm – cloudy – 6C

Waterlooville

- 9am – overcast – 0C

- 10am – cloudy – 0C

- 11am – sunny spells – 1C

- Noon – sunny spells – 2C

- 1pm – sunny spells – 3C

- 2pm – sunny spells – 3C

- 3pm – cloudy – 3C

- 4pm – cloudy – 3C

- 5pm – cloudy – 3C

- 6pm – partly cloudy – 2C

- 7pm – partly cloudy – 2C

- 8pm – overcast – 2C

- 9pm – overcast – 3C

- 10pm – overcast – 3C

- 11pm – cloudy – 4C

