Will it snow in Portsmouth? Met Office predicts cold snap which could last a fortnight across UK
Bitterly cold weather has been predicted over the next fortnight.
The Met Office has warned swathes of the country will be impacted by falling temperatures. Snow and ice are expected for much of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the forecaster added.
A flurry of yellow weather warnings have been implemented this week, with the first starting at 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning. The Met Office said ice and some now will lead to difficult travel conditions in places.
‘A band of rain will edge southwards through the course of Monday evening and early Tuesday, this rain turning to snow on hills and perhaps to lower levels in places,’ the forecaster added. ‘Many areas will see little or no accumulations of snow, but one to two cm could settle in some spots, most likely over high ground and southern parts of the warning area.
‘The rain and snow is then expected to turn light and patchy as it slowly clears southern England on Tuesday. As skies clear overnight, ice is also likely to form readily on untreated surfaces.’
Much of north Hampshire will be covered by the warning until Wednesday night. Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant are not affected.
Southampton and Chichester will be placed under the warning on Wednesday. ‘Spells of snow reaching parts of southwest England late on Tuesday evening will then spread north during the early hours of Wednesday before clearing away eastwards during Wednesday daytime,’ The Met Office said.
Portsmouth will see temperatures as high as 8C today, with a high chance of rain in the early evening. Tomorrow will see highs of 3C with a chance of showers.