The Met Office has warned swathes of the country will be impacted by falling temperatures. Snow and ice are expected for much of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the forecaster added.

NOW READ: Man arrested on suspicion of raping woman after she left Astoria

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A flurry of yellow weather warnings have been implemented this week, with the first starting at 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning. The Met Office said ice and some now will lead to difficult travel conditions in places.

‘A band of rain will edge southwards through the course of Monday evening and early Tuesday, this rain turning to snow on hills and perhaps to lower levels in places,’ the forecaster added. ‘Many areas will see little or no accumulations of snow, but one to two cm could settle in some spots, most likely over high ground and southern parts of the warning area.

‘The rain and snow is then expected to turn light and patchy as it slowly clears southern England on Tuesday. As skies clear overnight, ice is also likely to form readily on untreated surfaces.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Police hunting man who hurled racist abuse at bus driver

Much of north Hampshire will be covered by the warning until Wednesday night. Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant are not affected.

Cold and icy weather is forecast across the UK this week. Some places may see snow. Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images.

Southampton and Chichester will be placed under the warning on Wednesday. ‘Spells of snow reaching parts of southwest England late on Tuesday evening will then spread north during the early hours of Wednesday before clearing away eastwards during Wednesday daytime,’ The Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad