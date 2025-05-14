This week the sunshine has been beating down on Hampshire - but is the beautiful weather here to stay?

Spring has been unusually warm and sunny this year, with very little rainfall, and this trend is set to continue through this week, over the weekend and into next week. Dry, fine, and largely sunny conditions are expected to continue for Hampshire, according to the Met Office with temperatures remaining in the 20s until May 22.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Portsmouth and wider Hampshire area this week, according to the Met Office:

Today (May 14) - Sunny with a gentle breeze, highs of 20 degrees on the coast and 23 degrees inland

May 15 - Sunny with a moderate breeze, highs of 21 degrees on the coast and 20 degrees inland

May 16 - Sunny with a gentle breeze, highs of 23 degrees on the coast and 22 degrees inland

May 17 - Sunny with a gentle breeze, highs of 21 degrees on the coast and 22 degrees inland

May 18 - Sunny with a gentle breeze, highs of 20 degrees on the coast and 21 degrees inland

May 19 - Sunny with a gentle breeze, highs of 21 degrees on the coast and inland

May 20 - Sunny with a gentle breeze, highs of 21 degrees on the coast and inland

May 21 - Sunny with a gentle breeze, highs of 21 degrees on the coast and inland

May 22 - Sunny with a gentle breeze, highs of 17 degrees on the coast and inland