Waterlooville, Fareham, Denmead, Havant, Swanmore and Lee-on-the-Solent are all among the placed which have seen snow fall - with a small fluttering also seen in Portsmouth this morning (Thursday, November 21) as well.
A weather warning for the county issued by the Met Office remains in place until 3pm this afternoon, with more snow falling in many parts leading to the risk of problems of icy conditions on some roads and paths.
Here are some pictures capturing the snow:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.