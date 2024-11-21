Wintery scenes as snow falls across Hampshire - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:34 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 14:39 GMT

There are snowy scenes across parts of Hampshire after it fell across many parts of the county as temperatures dropped.

Waterlooville, Fareham, Denmead, Havant, Swanmore and Lee-on-the-Solent are all among the placed which have seen snow fall - with a small fluttering also seen in Portsmouth this morning (Thursday, November 21) as well.

A weather warning for the county issued by the Met Office remains in place until 3pm this afternoon, with more snow falling in many parts leading to the risk of problems of icy conditions on some roads and paths.

Here are some pictures capturing the snow:

Snowy scenes in Horndean and Clanfield

1. Snow in Hampshire

Snowy scenes in Horndean and Clanfield | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Snowy scenes in Denmead

2. Snow in Hampshire

Snowy scenes in Denmead | The News

Photo Sales
Snowy scenes in Lovedean

3. Snow in Hampshire

Snowy scenes in Lovedean | Mary Jacobs Photo: Mary Jacobs

Photo Sales
Snowy scenes towards the South Downs

4. Snow in Hampshire

Snowy scenes towards the South Downs | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Hampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice