A Yellow Heat Health Alert has been issued for large swathes of England including the South East - and an increase in mortality is “likely”.

“Significant impacts” could affect the health and social care this week due to high temperatures, according to The UK Health Security Agency. The warning, in place from 8am on Monday, June 24 until Thursday, June 27 at 5pm, comes as The Met Office is predicting “the highest temperatures of the year so far” to hit large parts of the country.

The alert indicates that an “increase in mortality across the population” is likely to primarily impact the over 65 age group, remote healthcare services will face more demand and hospitals and care homes may become hotter than the recommended threshold. According to the Met Office, Tuesday, June 25 will bring Portsmouth’s highest temperatures this week - peaking at 25°.

Dan Rudman, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: "Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions. Heatwave conditions need to remain in situ for three consecutive days, and by the beginning to middle of next week it is possible that some parts of the UK could be reaching heatwave thresholds. However, whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, the majority of the UK will experience the highest temperatures so far this year."

Samantha Hughes, national water safety partner at the RNLI added: “The forecasted warm weather will mean we’ll see more visitors at the coast and we always want people to enjoy themselves safely. Entering the water during warm weather can increase the risk of cold water shock due to the sudden changes in skin temperatures. Enter the water gradually and avoid jumping or diving straight in to reduce your risk of cold-water shock.