Yellow heat-health warning issued for Portsmouth and Hampshire ahead of vastly changeable weather
The warning covering the South East, including Hampshire, from the UKHSA and The Met Office comes with summer temperatures expected to hit around 26 degrees tomorrow (July 30). It means some older people, and those with long-term health conditions and young children may need help keeping cool.
Havant Borough Council will be sending its waste collection crews out at the earlier time tomorrow (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday with residents in the borough told to ensure their bins are out by 6am.
The heat-health warning comes ahead of another yellow weather warning with heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Thursday. The Met Office has warned that this may lead to some disruption with flooding and power cuts a possibility.
