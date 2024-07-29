Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow heat-health warning has been issued with residents urged to take care ahead of vastly changeable weather for the rest of the week.

The warning covering the South East, including Hampshire, from the UKHSA and The Met Office comes with summer temperatures expected to hit around 26 degrees tomorrow (July 30). It means some older people, and those with long-term health conditions and young children may need help keeping cool.

Pictured: People enjoying the sunshine on the beach

Havant Borough Council will be sending its waste collection crews out at the earlier time tomorrow (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday with residents in the borough told to ensure their bins are out by 6am.

