A yellow heat health warning has been issued across Hampshire, with temperatures set to heat up ready for a sweltering weekend.

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office has issued the warning for the South East, including Hampshire, which comes into effect from midday tomorrow (June 18) until 6pm on Sunday, June 22.

It comes as temperatures are forecast by the Met Office to increase to around 26 degrees on the coast, and up to 28 degrees inland - hitting their peak on Saturday, June 21.

The warning means that ‘significant impacts are possible across health and social care services due to the high temperatures’. This includes:

a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups

a likely increase in demand for health services

internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment

the heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services

indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings

People are asked to take precautions to protest themselves against the high temperatures.

You can see all the weather health alerts currently in place across England on the UKHSA data dashboard.