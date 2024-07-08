Yellow weather warning for rain issued for Portsmouth and Hampshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The forecaster said heavy downpours are predicted between 6pm today (Monday) and 3am on Tuesday. “Rain becoming persistent and heavy this evening, leading to some impacts on travel and infrastructure, the Met Office said.
The rain is set to hit areas in the south east and south west including the Portsmouth area. The Met Office added: “After a generally cloudy day with showers, more persistent rain will push north this evening and overnight. Rain will be persistent and heavy at times, particularly so for hills, moors and headlands exposed to brisk winds.
“Most of the warning area will see 20-40 mm of rain, with as much as 60-70 mm possible for some areas, for example Dartmoor and Exmoor. Rain should ease from the south during the night, clearing to scattered showers by morning.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.