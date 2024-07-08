Yellow weather warning for rain issued for Portsmouth and Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for heavy rain.

Heavy rain at Southsea Common. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The forecaster said heavy downpours are predicted between 6pm today (Monday) and 3am on Tuesday. “Rain becoming persistent and heavy this evening, leading to some impacts on travel and infrastructure, the Met Office said.

The rain is set to hit areas in the south east and south west including the Portsmouth area. The Met Office added: “After a generally cloudy day with showers, more persistent rain will push north this evening and overnight. Rain will be persistent and heavy at times, particularly so for hills, moors and headlands exposed to brisk winds.

