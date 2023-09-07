Watch more videos on Shots!

An extensive search was called by Coastguard Rescue Teams on Monday night, which carried on into the following day. The male, 19, went missing at West Wittering beach in Chichester – with the emergency services being called at around 8pm.

Several coastguard teams, the RNLI, search and rescue helicopters and police officers were all involved in a large scale operation to find the man. This was then stood down by HM Coastguard on Tuesday afternoon.

A 19-year-old man was reported missing at West Wittering beach on Monday, September 4. Picture: Patricia Aubrey.

Sussex Police are still investigating where the man is and are supporting his family. Detective Sergeant Kate Witt, from the Missing Persons team, said: “While a search by Coastguard rescue teams and the RNLI has been stood down, our enquiries to find him are still ongoing.

“Specialist officers are supporting his family and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman added: “An extensive operation was carried out through the night, this morning and into the early afternoon, after the alarm was raised at around 8pm on Monday, September 4.

"The search involved Coastguard Rescue Teams from Hayling, Hill Head, Portsmouth, Selsey, Lymington and Littlehampton, alongside HM Coastguard helicopters from Lee-on-the-Solent and Lydd, two HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft, RNLI lifeboats from Bembridge, Selsey, Hayling and Portsmouth and the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service lifeboat.