West Wittering Beach: Man who got into difficulty in water still missing after extensive search stood down
An extensive search was called by Coastguard Rescue Teams on Monday night, which carried on into the following day. The male, 19, went missing at West Wittering beach in Chichester – with the emergency services being called at around 8pm.
Several coastguard teams, the RNLI, search and rescue helicopters and police officers were all involved in a large scale operation to find the man. This was then stood down by HM Coastguard on Tuesday afternoon.
Sussex Police are still investigating where the man is and are supporting his family. Detective Sergeant Kate Witt, from the Missing Persons team, said: “While a search by Coastguard rescue teams and the RNLI has been stood down, our enquiries to find him are still ongoing.
“Specialist officers are supporting his family and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman added: “An extensive operation was carried out through the night, this morning and into the early afternoon, after the alarm was raised at around 8pm on Monday, September 4.
"The search involved Coastguard Rescue Teams from Hayling, Hill Head, Portsmouth, Selsey, Lymington and Littlehampton, alongside HM Coastguard helicopters from Lee-on-the-Solent and Lydd, two HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft, RNLI lifeboats from Bembridge, Selsey, Hayling and Portsmouth and the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service lifeboat.
"Assistance has also been provided by passing vessels, Sussex Police, staff from West Wittering Estate and harbour authorities.” Anyone with information which could aid the search is asked to call 999, quoting serial 1711 of 04/09.