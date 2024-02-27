The shopping centre, located in Whiteley Way, has taken to social media to announce that its doggie day will be making a return this year - and it has got tails wagging. The event will take place on Saturday, May 25, and it will be equipped with furry fun and competitions to get stuck into. There will be doggie-related stalls, treats and it is set to be a special day for you and your canine friend. The Whiteley Facebook post said: "We're bringing a tail-wagging extravaganza for all the canine enthusiasts out there! Join us for a day filled with furry fun, competitions, and more to make your dog's day extra special.