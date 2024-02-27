Whiteley Shopping Centre announces dates for doggie day - here's everything you need to know
The shopping centre, located in Whiteley Way, has taken to social media to announce that its doggie day will be making a return this year - and it has got tails wagging. The event will take place on Saturday, May 25, and it will be equipped with furry fun and competitions to get stuck into. There will be doggie-related stalls, treats and it is set to be a special day for you and your canine friend. The Whiteley Facebook post said: "We're bringing a tail-wagging extravaganza for all the canine enthusiasts out there! Join us for a day filled with furry fun, competitions, and more to make your dog's day extra special.
"Let's make Doggie Day 2024 a paw-some celebration for both dogs and their loving owners. Get ready for a day full of wagging tails, furry friends, and memories that will last a lifetime. We can't wait to see you and your four-legged companions there."
The shopping centre is looking for dog-related businesses to attend the event, free of charge, to make the day even better. If you have a business that you want to showcase - whether it is doggie accessories or treats - get in touch with Whiteley Shopping Centre by emailing [email protected].