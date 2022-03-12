Wightlink cancels services from Portsmouth due to absence of 'essential staff'
WIGHTLINK has been forced to cancel all its Fastcat ferry services tonight during the absence of ‘essential’ staff.
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 1:30 pm
The travel operator confirmed that three cross-Solent sailings from Portsmouth Harbour and three from Ryde Pier Head have been axed.
The firm has apologised for the disruption to the service.
The sailings affected include the 6.15pm, 7.20pm and 8.20pm trips from Portsmouth Harbour and the 6.45pm, 7.47pm and 8.52pm from Ryde Pier Head.
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth manhunt launched after hit-and-run driver 'seriously' injures e-scoot...