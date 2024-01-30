News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

February Half Term: Port Solent Kids Club welcomes brand new event - Wizzall the Wizard

Port Solent Kids Club is returning for February half term - and a brand new attraction is getting ready to make some holiday fun. 

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Jan 2024, 13:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The free Kids Club is returning next month, ready for the February half term - and the team will be welcoming a new attraction – Wizzall the Wizard. The popular family-friendly event will take place on February 13 and 15, and there’s no need to book ahead.

Favourite tunes will get everybody dancing at the Children’s Parties Portsmouth Disco Sessions, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, on Tuesday, February 13. There will be great music and games to keep everyone moving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be the opportunity to enjoy enchanting storytelling and magic with the wonderful Wizzall the Wizard on Thursday, February 15 at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Wizzall the Wizard to Port Solent this February half term – there’s plenty of free fun and games on offer to keep all our young visitors entertained and keep the family happy.

“Whether it’s disco dancing or magical stories, you won’t get bored. Find us outside The Trading Post.” 

For more information about the kids club, click here.

Related topics:MusicMagicPort Solent