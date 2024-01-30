Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free Kids Club is returning next month, ready for the February half term - and the team will be welcoming a new attraction – Wizzall the Wizard. The popular family-friendly event will take place on February 13 and 15, and there’s no need to book ahead.

Favourite tunes will get everybody dancing at the Children’s Parties Portsmouth Disco Sessions, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, on Tuesday, February 13. There will be great music and games to keep everyone moving.

There will also be the opportunity to enjoy enchanting storytelling and magic with the wonderful Wizzall the Wizard on Thursday, February 15 at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.