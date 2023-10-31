Woman, 22, hospitalised after being struck by car on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea, Portsmouth - police called to scene
A 22-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after a collision with a car in Southsea.
The pedestrian was knocked down by a Peugeot on Goldsmith Avenue on Sunday, October 29 and emergency services were called to the scene.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called at 5.04pm on Sunday, 29 October to reports of a collision on Goldsmith Avenue. The collision involved a pedestrian and a Peugeot.
"The pedestrian, a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to hospital. She has now been discharged.”