Woman, 22, hospitalised after being struck by car on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea, Portsmouth - police called to scene

A 22-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after a collision with a car in Southsea.
By Joe Buncle
Published 31st Oct 2023, 13:32 GMT
The pedestrian was knocked down by a Peugeot on Goldsmith Avenue on Sunday, October 29 and emergency services were called to the scene.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called at 5.04pm on Sunday, 29 October to reports of a collision on Goldsmith Avenue. The collision involved a pedestrian and a Peugeot.

"The pedestrian, a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to hospital. She has now been discharged.”