Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is set to be a scorcher this weekend - so much so - that yellow weather warnings have been issued.

The UK Health Security Agency is warning people to remain vigilent this weekend due to rising temperatures. The alert has been issued for the south east and it is expected to be in place between August 31 to September 2.

The Agency website says: “Minor impacts are probable across the health and social care sector, including: increased use of healthcare services by the vulnerable population; increase in risk of mortality amongst vulnerable individuals and increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm. But these are not expected.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...