Yellow weather warnings issued for heat across the South including Portsmouth
It is set to be a scorcher this weekend - so much so - that yellow weather warnings have been issued.
The UK Health Security Agency is warning people to remain vigilent this weekend due to rising temperatures. The alert has been issued for the south east and it is expected to be in place between August 31 to September 2.
The Agency website says: “Minor impacts are probable across the health and social care sector, including: increased use of healthcare services by the vulnerable population; increase in risk of mortality amongst vulnerable individuals and increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm. But these are not expected.”
