An Oasis superfan who has thousands of pounds worth of memorabilia has dubbed the reunion ‘the best thing that has happened in a long time’.

John Smallbones, 49, from Andover in Hampshire not only has £12,000 worth of Oasis merchandise, but he has also got several tattoos dedicated to the Manchester band. His tattoos include a silhouette of Liam Gallagher’s face on his back, the words Definitely Maybe written atop maracas and a tambourine on his chest, and album names on his limbs. He has said that next year ‘can’t come quick enough’ following the huge announcement that the Gallagher brothers will reunite for a 2025 tour after 16 years apart. John now owns a business specialising in windows, doors and conservatories called Wall of Glass after Liam Gallagher’s first solo single.

He said that he always thought a reunion would happen and he will definitely be getting tickets to see the band perform again.

John said: “I said it will (happen) in 2025 and I thought it’s got to be because it’s the 30th anniversary.

“It’s the best thing that’s happened for a long time.”

He owns more than £12,000 worth of Oasis memorabilia, including a duvet cover featuring Noel and Liam Gallagher’s faces, cabinets full of tambourines which featured heavily in the band’s 1994 album Definitely Maybe, and framed pictures and canvases of the band throughout his home.

He added: “I’ll get tickets for Wembley Stadium. I wouldn’t mind doing two nights there and one in Manchester,” he said.

“I will get them. Whether I have to pay for it through eBay, I’ll get them. If I pay double, triple, whatever it is, I’ll still get them.

John has admitted that of the Gallagher brothers Liam is his favourite, who he sees ‘at least twice a year, every year - but added seeing them perform together “is the ultimate”.

He added: “I think everyone can relate to their music - and their words and lyrics and how Liam sings them.

“Even if he’s got a tambourine or maracas, he could stand there with a triangle, it just looks good.”

John plans to secure tickets for Oasis’s shows at Wembley Stadium in London and at Heaton Park in Manchester.

He said: “I just can’t wait to go and it will be just as good as it was years ago. It can’t come quick enough to be honest next year.”