Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 08:16 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 08:17 BST
Eight youths have been indentified following a series of fires at a basketball pitch.

The police have been investigating recent incidents involving youngsters setting fires on the basketball court at Cobden Park, in Portsmouth.

PolicePicture: Pacemaker (stock image).

A local officer has taken to social media, writing on Portsmouth Police’s Facebook: “Thanks to the support of local residents and the cooperation of our fantastic local schools, we’ve identified eight individuals believed to be involved.

“I’ve been engaging with those young people and their families, and these conversations will continue over the coming days and weeks.

“I understand the concern these incidents have caused, and I want to reassure you that we are taking this matter seriously.”

As a result of the fires, the council has installed a new CCTV camera overlooking the basketball court.

