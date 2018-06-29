WATCH: Facebook users pay tribute to Leo Burton, 8, who died suddenly at the weekend

Touching tributes have been pouring in for a eight-year-old boy who tragically died at the weekend.

Leo Burton bumped his head while playing outside on Saturday but despite their being no bruises he didn’t wake up on Sunday morning.

Leo Burton from Gosport who died aged eight after hitting his head at the weekend

His friends and family have shared tributes to the Gosport youngster.

His family members have also spoken of their heartbreak in the wake of Leo’s death, highlighting his kind nature and ever-present smile.

Grandmother Michelle Dennis, 49, said: ‘It’s devastating. I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet.’

The news rocked the community around St John’s Square in Gosport, with everyone in the area speaking highly of a young boy who was loved by all but taken far too soon.

A memorial has been set up for Leo is open for anyone to leave a tribute to him.

He leaves behind his mum Natalie, dad Tom, and siblings Courtney, Levi, Liam and Sophia.