ELECTIONS 2018: Ukip slashed in Havant as Tories take overwhelming control

TWO of the four Ukip candidates representing wards on Havant Borough Council have been wiped out, as the Tories take overwhelming control in this year’s local elections.

Fifteen seats across 14 wards were up for grabs, and the Conservatives won 13 of them meaning the party now hold 30 seats on the authority.

Full election results for Havant

The other two positions from yesterday’s election were claimed by Labour’s Beryl Francis for Warren Park, and Liberal Democrat Jo Lowe for Battins.

Ukip leader John Perry was among the casualties, losing his Hayling East seat to Tory Rosy Rains.

Despite the disappointment, Mr Perry said he was leaving on a high note.

‘I’ve got mixed feelings, obviously I’m disappointed, but there are no tears – I’m leaving with my head held high,’ he said.

‘I saw this election as being a win whether I actually won or not, because at the end of the day Ukip stood to get the UK on its way out of the European Union, and that’s what we did.

‘I was elected in 2014 and it was the pressure of Ukip that compelled David Cameron to hold a referendum – something he never intended to do.

‘Another win for us was when the UK voted to leave the EU.

‘I would say 90 per cent of our job has been done.’

All six of Hayling Island’s seats are now in Tory control, something Mr Perry said he had reservations about.

He said there would be no scrutiny over Conservative’s house-building plans for the island, adding: ‘I fear the residents, by voting Tory, have voted for funding cuts to schools and public services.

‘I guess the Tories have now got a mandate to get those 2,000 houses built on Hayling.

‘I wish the people of the island well, I’ve done my best for my ward members over the years and I’m leaving with no regrets.’

The Conservative party remains the biggest political group at Havant Borough Council after the elections.

The last of the results were announced shortly after 1am today.

Fifty-two candidates contested the 15 seats, one in each ward, with an extra seat available owing to a vacancy in Hayling West.

The results mean across the council the Conservatives have 30 seats, Labour two, Independent two, Ukip two, and Lib Dems one.

Before yesterday’s elections, the Conservatives had 28, Ukip four, Labour two, Independent two and the Lib Dems one.

Michael Wilson, who has been put forward by the Tory party in Havant to be the new leader of the council, was elected for one of the Hayling West seats up for grabs. He will now face a full council vote on his leadership.

He said: ‘I’d like to thank all those who have supported me, and campaigned for me, and most of all, thank you to the residents of Hayling for voting for me.

‘I would like to look at the issue of housing in the borough, which would concern both those who are against development and also those who need housing.’

The overall turn-out at the polls was 28.78 per cent.