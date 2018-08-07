50 funniest names to give your Fantasy Football team this season

Have your say

Pompey kicked off their season at the weekend but we are still a few days away from the return of the Premier League.

Which means that you still have a few days to put together your fantasy football team before Manchester United take on Leicester in the curtain raiser on Friday (August 10).

The Premier League is about to return and so is fantasy football. Picture: John Walton/ PA Wire

But once you have assembled your squad of 15 players and picked your captain for Gameweek 1 – there is still the most important part, decided on a hilarious and witty name that is better than all your friends picks.

If you are short on ideas we’ve rounded up 50 Premier League player and manager themed names that can serve as inspiration.

50 of the best fantasy football team names:

Chicken Tikka Mo Salah

Giroud awakening

When Harry Met Alli

Let’s talk about Cesc

Sarri, Not Sarri

Baked Baines

Best Ings In Life Are Free

Hanging By a Fred

Things are Heaton Up

Huth the Ball!

Krul Intentions

Count on Mee

Ospina Colada

Cesc on the beach

The Wizard of Özil

On the Mendy

Dukes of Hazard

Show me da Mané

Things can only get Becker

Men Behaving Chadli

Gylfi Pleasures

Boom Xhakalaka

Willian Dollar Baby

Enter Shaqiri

Game of Stones

Delph and Safety

The Vardy Boys

Citizen Kane

Glory, Glory Salah-lujiah

Luke KyleWalker

Guns ‘n’ Moses

Lovren An Elevator

Giroud Let The Dogs Out?

A Kiss From A Danny Rose

Cahills have eyes

Two’s Kompany

Turn the other Loftus-Cheek

Silva lining

Emery Little Helps

Earth, Wind and Maguire

Me, My Delph and I

One Flew Over Lukaku’s Nest

No Kane, No gain

Cech yourself, before you wreck yourself

Knockaert Blow

All the Smallings

Curl Up and Dier

Obi-Wan Iwobi In

Sané in the Membrane

Lallanas in Pyjamas

This story originally appeared on our sister website the i