50 funniest names to give your Fantasy Football team this season

Pompey kicked off their season at the weekend but we are still a few days away from the return of the Premier League.
Which means that you still have a few days to put together your fantasy football team before Manchester United take on Leicester in the curtain raiser on Friday (August 10).
But once you have assembled your squad of 15 players and picked your captain for Gameweek 1 – there is still the most important part, decided on a hilarious and witty name that is better than all your friends picks.
If you are short on ideas we’ve rounded up 50 Premier League player and manager themed names that can serve as inspiration.
50 of the best fantasy football team names:
Chicken Tikka Mo Salah
Giroud awakening
When Harry Met Alli
Let’s talk about Cesc
Sarri, Not Sarri
Baked Baines
Best Ings In Life Are Free
Hanging By a Fred
Things are Heaton Up
Huth the Ball!
Krul Intentions
Count on Mee
Ospina Colada
Cesc on the beach
The Wizard of Özil
On the Mendy
Dukes of Hazard
Show me da Mané
Things can only get Becker
Men Behaving Chadli
Gylfi Pleasures
Boom Xhakalaka
Willian Dollar Baby
Enter Shaqiri
Game of Stones
Delph and Safety
The Vardy Boys
Citizen Kane
Glory, Glory Salah-lujiah
Luke KyleWalker
Guns ‘n’ Moses
Lovren An Elevator
Giroud Let The Dogs Out?
A Kiss From A Danny Rose
Cahills have eyes
Two’s Kompany
Turn the other Loftus-Cheek
Silva lining
Emery Little Helps
Earth, Wind and Maguire
Me, My Delph and I
One Flew Over Lukaku’s Nest
No Kane, No gain
Cech yourself, before you wreck yourself
Knockaert Blow
All the Smallings
Curl Up and Dier
Obi-Wan Iwobi In
Sané in the Membrane
Lallanas in Pyjamas
