Fourth man arrested in connection with Portsmouth shooting as victim remains in hospital

A fourth person has been arrested after a man was shot in the leg in Portsmouth.

The incident happened at a property in Hudson Road at around 5.15am on Sunday, February 3.

Police in Hudson Road, Somers Town after the shooting. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and he continues to receive treatment in hospital but remains in a stable condition.

Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with the shooting, with a 20-year-old man from London arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Wednesday.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

This follows the earlier arrests of a 24-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, all from the London area.

They were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

Chief Inspector Rob Mitchell said: ‘Our detectives are working hard to find out exactly what happened that morning.

‘We would like to reiterate that we believe this was an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community.

‘However, if you have any concerns, or if you have any information about what happened that you have not yet shared with us, then please call 101, quoting Operation Lament/44190040783.

‘You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.’