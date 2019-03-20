Graffiti vandals branded ‘disgusting’ for targeting cars in Portsmouth streets 

CARS in streets across Buckland and Copnor were targeted by graffiti vandals last night.

Motorists with vehicles in Powerscourt Road, Stirling Street and Queens Road are among those who have to wash expletives off their cars this morning.

Cars were vandalised overnight in Queens Road, Buckland

Homeowners have branded the vandalism ‘disgusting’.

READ MORE: Brick thrown at mum’s head in Southsea road rage incident while child in car

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I came out this morning to go to work and there were 10 or 20 cars just covered in orange graffiti.

‘Luckily I parked my car somewhere else last night as there was no space otherwise I would have expletives written all over my car as well. It is disgusting and the people who did this are absolute scumbags.’

READ MORE: Family upset after Cosham priest fails to turn up for funeral at Portchester Crematorium