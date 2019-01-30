Heavy snow forecast for parts of Hampshire as Met Office warn of travel disruption

A WEATHER warning for snow and ice will come into force for the end of the week.

The Met Office has issued the alert from tomorrow afternoon until Friday night for Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

Heavy snow has been forecast in parts of the county. Picture: Shaun Roster

In the yellow weather warning the forecasters said: ‘Areas of rain and snow are expected to move into the UK from the southwest from Thursday and through Friday.

‘Any single period of rain and snow is not expected to last more than 6 to 9 hours but some snow accumulations are likely with 1-3 cm likely in places within the warning area and the potential for 5-10 cm, perhaps particularly over Wales and southwest England.

‘Snow amounts will vary markedly across England and Wales with many places seeing very little accumulating snow.

‘With cold air in place along with areas of rain and snow icy stretches are likely to form.’

READ MORE: Met Office issues new snow warning for later this week in Portsmouth, Waterlooville, Fareham, Gosport, Hayling Island and Havant

What are the Met Office warning us to expect?

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.

- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

- Some rural communities could become cut off.

- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

- Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice.

READ MORE: Filthy Portsmouth kebab takeaway shut over public health fears told to cough up over £3,000

What is the forecast?

Heavy snow is being predicted for Waterlooville on Thursday, with the white stuff being forecast to fall between 7pm and 11pm.

Sleet showers are also predicted for between 5pm and 7pm and after 11pm, while snow showers have been forecast for between 12am and 3am on Friday morning.

For Portsmouth the Met Office is predicting cloudy weather overall on Thursday and Friday.

With sleet showers forecast between 7pm and 9pm tomorrow evening and lows of 1C.

While in Havant, forecasters are predicting there will be sleet showers from 7pm to 11pm on Thursday, as well as between 3am and 6am on Friday.

In Fareham, the current forecast is for sleet between 7pm and 10pm tomorrow with lows of 1C.

The forecast for Gosport currently predicts sleet showers between 7pm and 9pm on Thursday.

Heavy snow is also being forecast for Petersfield and Hedge End on Thursday night.

Would you like the latest headlines from The News delivered straight to your mobile phone? Click here to find out how to join our WhatsApp service.