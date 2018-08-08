Here is how to get free Montezuma's chocolate at Victorious Festival 2018

Victorious Festival is only a matter of weeks away and if you needed another reason to get excited, there will be free chocolate being given away!

And not just any old chocolate either – Montezuma's chocolate will be on hand to free tasters of its artisan chocolate and truffles.

Crowds at Victorious Festival 2017. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The chocolate company will be running a stall at the Southsea based Victorious Festival on both the Saturday and Sunday.

Montezuma’s are sponsoring the festival for the first time as part of the company’s 18th birthday celebrations, having been founded in August 2000 by Helen and Simon Pattinson.

The company will be offering free tasters of its new Festival range of bars and spiced caramels, along with some of its bestselling chocolates and truffles.

The Festival range is a limited edition collection of chocolate bars and spiced caramels inspired by the spring festival of Holi.

The range includes three bars - Milk Chocolate with Chai Latte, Dark Chocolate with Rose and Vanilla and Milk Chocolate with Coffee and Cocoa Nibs.

It also includes three spiced caramels - White Chocolate with Mango, Lime and Chilli, Dark Chocolate with Salt, Pepper and Chilli and Milk Chocolate with Strawberry and Peppercorn.

Helen Pattinson, Co-Founder of Montezuma's said: ‘We are very excited to be supporting Victorious this year.

‘It made sense to us that as part of our ‘coming of age' we should enjoy ourselves at a music festival.

‘The whole team is really looking forward to being part of such a well-known event, and one right on our doorstep.

‘We can't wait to share our chocolate with all those coming to enjoy the music and activities.’

Montezuma's stall will be in the Kids Arena and open from 10am to 6pm on the Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Victorious, the Portsmouth based three-day music festival, is now in its seventh year, and will be held on Southsea Common over the August Bank Holiday weekend from Friday, August 24 to Sunday, August 26.

The Libertines, Paul Weller and Prodigy are headlining this year’s edition of the festival.

