How to claim a refund if you had a Sunday ticket for this year’s Mutiny Festival

Organisers of this year’s Mutiny Festival have released more details of how festival-goers who had tickets for Sunday’s performances can claim a refund.

The second day of the popular Portsmouth festival, held on the second May bank holiday weekend, was cancelled after the tragic deaths of two young people who had been at the festival.

Picture: Malcolm Wells

Today organisers said they had begun the process of collecting information from people who had bought either weekend or Sunday tickets.

If people purchased their paper tickets via an official representative or outlet, they are asked to contact them so their details can be added to the festival’s database.

If tickets were bought online from the Mutiny website, details are already stored in the system so there is no need to do anything.

This process will remain open until midnight on Thursday, July 5.

Georgia Jones and Tommy Cowan

In a statement organisers said: ‘We will be in touch with all customers after that period to let them know the next steps.

‘We sincerely thank you for your patience and will keep you informed of the plans at each step.’

Last week the inquests into the deaths of Tommy Cowan and Georgia Jones opened in Portsmouth.

Detective Constable Alastair Charnley told coroner David Horsley that information suggested both care assistant Georgia, 18, of Havant, and line-painter Tommy, 20, of Havant, took two ecstasy pills on Saturday.

They both fell ill at the music festival on King George V Playing Fields, in Cosham, and were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where they later died.

READ MORE: Mutiny Festival ‘unlikely to get another chance’ in Portsmouth says council leader