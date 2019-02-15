M27 hour-long delays after multi-vehicle crash 

DRIVERS are being warned to expect lengthy delays on the M27 following a crash.

The multi-vehicle collision happened on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 8, for Burlesdon, and 9, for Park Gate and two lanes were blocked.

The lanes have reopened but Hampshire County Council's ROMANSE twitter page is warning motorists that there are delays of an hour stretching back to junction 7 for Hedge End.

The crash has also caused damage to the barrier on the M27 this afternoon.

READ MORE: Here are 25 of the oldest pubs in Portsmouth

Highways England tweeted: ‘2 lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M27 eastbound between J8 and J9, near #HedgeEnd, due to a multi-vehicle collision + barrier damage.

‘Our Traffic Officers are enroute. Delays building. Updates to follow.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: Dad bludgeoned over the head with crowbar in Waterlooville tools theft says ‘our daughters thought I was going to die’

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for The New’s new WhatsApp news service to have all the latest sport and top stories sent directly to your phone.