Man allegedly punched a women and followed number of other women in Southsea

A man allegedly punched a woman and followed a number of other women during a suspicious incident in Southsea.

The incident happened on Albert Road between 2pm and 2.50pm on Sunday (August 5).

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.

In a tweet, Portsmouth Police said: ‘We're investigating a suspicious incident in Albert Rd Southsea between 2-2.50am on Sunday.

‘It's alleged a man punched a woman and followed a number of women.

Police have arrested a man

‘A 40-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of assault. If you saw anything call 101 re: 44180295733.’

