Children’s clothing and merchandise store Mothercare will close its Portsmouth store today.

The high street retailer announced in December that it would be shutting its Commercial Road store.

A large closing down sale was started with all stock reduced to clear, and today will be the store’s final day before it shuts.

Mothercare, a leading mother and baby specialist, announced in July 2018 that 60 of its 137 stores in the UK would close by June 2019 as part of a restructuring programme.

The retailer said its Havant store will be unaffected and customers in Portsmouth can continue to shop online.

A spokesperson previously said: ‘We’d like to thank all our customers in the area for their support and look forward to continuing to serve them at our Havant store and online at mothercare.com.’

Mothercare is the latest in a line of retailers which have closed stores in Portsmouth over the last year.

Toys R Us in Ocean Retail Park closed last April after the company collapsed into administration, and Marks & Spencer shut its Commercial Road branch in March.

Other stores to close include Homebase, New Look and Poundworld.

