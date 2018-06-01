Mutiny Festival thanks festivalgoers for ‘support’ after tragedy

ORGANISERS behind Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth have thanked their ‘amazing’ supporters after the ‘tragic’ events of last weekend.

It comes after the annual spectacle, held in Cosham, cancelled its line-up for Sunday, May 27 because two young people died after falling ill at the fixture on Saturday.

Police outside Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth on Sunday.'' 'Picture: Solent News

Friends have since paid moving tributes to Tommy Cowan, 20, and Georgia Jones, 18, who died in hospital in circumstance police said they were treating separately.

In a statement shared on the Mutiny Festival website, a spokesperson said: ‘We’d like to say thank you to all of our amazing festival family for your support and also for your patience and understanding at this extremely difficult time.’

The message also gave festivalgoers an update on receiving refunds from the event, adding: ‘Whilst we continue to come to terms with the tragic events of the weekend, we’ve been working with our event insurers and ticketing agents in connection with the cancellation.

‘Please rest assured that all of our ticketing partners are extremely reputable, national and international ticketing companies who are keen to help with the refund process.

‘If you purchased online, we have your details so, at this stage, there is nothing more you need to do.

‘We will shortly be beginning the process of collating and processing information for those who bought paper tickets through reps and outlets.

‘Either way we will be in touch with next steps as soon as we can. It’s important to us that no stone is left unturned.’

