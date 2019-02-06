Portsmouth named one of best places for under-26s to live in BBC analysis

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH has been ranked as one of best places for young adults to live in the country, by BBC analysis.

The public broadcaster analysed data from 378 local authorities in England, Wales and Scotland to produce a list of the best places for people under-26 to live.

Portsmouth has been named one of the best places for young people to live

The rankings are part of Radio 1 Newsbeat's Know Your Place project and the variables considered for them included 4G coverage, access to mental health care, rent and going out - click here to see the full results for the country

Portsmouth scored well in the list and was ranked as ‘better’, with the London Borough of Islington named top of the rankings.

Here’s how the places in our area ranked:

Portsmouth

The where to live list scored Portsmouth an average of 7/10 – which is one of the best scores in the list, with the top ranked place, Islington, scoring an average of 8/10.

BBC scored the city 10/10 in both 4G coverage and mental health care, while giving 9/10 scores for youth population – with 19 per cent of the population aged 16-25 – and employment.

In sports facilities, Portsmouth was given a 7/10, and it was given a 6/10 for rent with the average price of £379 per bedroom.

However it was given a 0/10 for wild land, with just 1 per cent of the area being natural land, with going out and bus services both were given 4/10 scores.

Fareham

Unlike Portsmouth, Fareham fared less well on the where to live list – being given an average score of 4/10.

However there was some praise with 4G coverage and mental health care both scoring 10/10 and employment was also given a 9/10.

But going out was given a 0/10, while bus services and wild lands scored just 1/10 each.

Youth population was scored 2/10 and sport facilities was given a 3/10.

In rent Fareham scored 6/10 with an average price of £374 per bedroom.

Gosport

The BBC gave Gosport an average score of 4/10 on its list of where to live if you are under-26.

With the lowest scores of 1/10 given in the wild land and going out categories, while bus services scored just 2/10 and youth population was given 3/10.

Gosport did however score 10/10 in both 4G coverage and mental health care, as well as 7/10 in employment.

Sport facilities was ranked 5/10 and rent was given a 6/10 – with the average price per bedroom being £375.

Havant

Havant was given an average score of 4/10 by the BBC’s where to live list.

The lowest score of 1/10 was given to going out, while bus services and wild land both scored just 2/10.

Sports facilities was given a 3/10 and youth population was scored 4/10.

Like the rest of our area, Havant scored 10/10 in both 4G coverage and mental health care.

It also scored 6/10 in rent – with an average price per bedroom of £375 – and 7/10 in employment.