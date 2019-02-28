THE cat is out the bag and Gunwharf Quays worst kept secret has been revealed.

The ‘secret sale’ is set to return to the Portsmouth based shopping centre bringing huge discounts for one weekend only.

Gunwharf Quays secret sale will return in March. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Gunwharf Quays has announced that it will take place next weekend but customers have to register in order to take part in the sale.

Here's what you need to know:

When is Gunwharf Quays secret sale?

The secret sale will take place from Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3 – which is just over a week away.

The shopping centre says that there will be astonishing Black Friday style discounts across the centre’s premium brands during the Secret Sale.

And that it will see countless reductions on Gunwharf Quays’ already reduced outlet prices just in time for that spring wardrobe refresh.

How can I get ‘secret sale’ discounts?

Shoppers will need to register online ahead of the event for the special sale pass in order to splash out on extra savings.

You can do that by signing up on Gunwharf Quays website by clicking this link here

Which shops are taking part?

The Portsmouth based outlet shopping centre, which is located near the harbour, announced yesterday that the secret sale would be returning at the start of March.

Colin Wilding, General Manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Following one of our most talked about events of the year, we are delighted to announce that we will soon be hosting another Secret Sale.

‘We look forward to offering our customers more for less, to kick off their spring shopping.

‘The promotions are not yet advertised in the centre, so guests who sign up online for their pass will be the first to hear about the incredible discounts on offer.’

Gunwharf Quays also announced yesterday that over 50 famous brands are set to participate in the three-day event.

The shops set to take part in the secret sale include: Pandora, 7 for All Mankind, All Saints, Furla, GAP, Lulu Guinness, The North Face, Yankee Candle, Under Armour, Ted Baker and the White Company.