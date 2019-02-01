Have your say

It may have stopped snowing in Portsmouth this morning, but the Met Office is still predicting more wintry weather for the next few days.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for the Portsmouth area until 1pm today, with drivers urged to take extra care on the roads.

Most of the snowfall melted away overnight and schools in the area have chosen to remain open today.

There is an amber weather warning, the next level up from yellow, issued for some parts of Hampshire.

For those in Portsmouth there is little chance of seeing more snow today, although temperatures will stay as low as 1C.

This cold weather will continue into the coming days, with clear and sunny skies tomorrow meaning temperatures could drop to -2C.

There is a slight chance of some light snow this afternoon for those living close to Southampton and Winchester.

Weather warning

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place, which means there could still be some travel disruption because of the cold weather.

The Met Office has also said some pavements and road surfaces could be slippery, especially as snow turns to ice.

The amber weather warning is covering parts of north Hampshire, including Basingstoke and Farnborough, with more snow expected this morning.

Weekend weather

Temperatures in the Portsmouth area will start to rise on Sunday with a maximum of 7C forecast.

Heading into Monday heavy rain is forecast for the morning, which should wash away any remaining snow.