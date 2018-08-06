REVEALED: Most unpopular baby names of 2018 

Picking the right name for your baby is one of the toughest decisions – especially with so many options to choose from.

Do you go for the classics like Harry and Charlotte or something a bit more unique that will make your child stand out?

These baby names are at risk of dying out

But while Olivia and Oliver still remain the most popular baby names for 2018, some others are at risk of dying out.

Parenting website Bounty have released a list of the least popular names for babies so far this year.

Read More: Shopping centre hosting free children’s events

Some traditional ‘old lady’ girls names are at risk of dying out, like Cecily, and while the Kardashians remain popular, one of their names does not.

While names for boys such as Carl are heading towards extinction.

Here are the top 20 least popular baby names in 2018, according to Bounty.

Girls

- Cecelia

- Bridie

- Bonny

- Cecily

- Mimi

- Aubrie

- Mika

- Roxanne

- Alora

- Kourtney

On their website Bounty said: ‘Classically traditional ‘old lady’ names Cecelia and Cecily are on their way to becoming extinct this year if not revived along with Sandra, which admittedly not be an obvious one to revive without their being a strong and meaningful family connection to the name.

‘Even with popularity of the Kardashians today, the name Kourtney is heading for extinction alongside Mimi and Bonny.

‘So how about ensuring that your little lady stands out from the crowd by saving one of these names from disappearing altogether.’

Read More: Five outdoor swimming spots in and around Portsmouth

Boys

- Jago

- Macauley

- Leroy

- Guy

- Fabio

- Soren

- Arnold

- Carl

- Ivor

- Marcos

‘Back in the day ‘Home Alone’ child star Macauley Culkin inspired lots of parents to choose the name Macauley for their little boys, but as the little star grew up the name has dropped in favour and is set to become extinct this year,’ Bounty said.

‘Given the traditional ‘old man’ names popular with parents today, it’s worth noting Arnold is also in need of revival. Carl, Leroy and Guy are also set to disappear if not rejuvinated soon.

‘Once considered unusual, even trendy ‘o’ sounding names are set for extinction this year. So how about standing out from the crown by saving Soren or Jago from fading away.’