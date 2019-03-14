A SAILOR who was today convicted after trying to meet a ‘15-year-old girl’ for sex could be discharged from the Royal Navy.

The service has said it will ‘consider the effect of this conviction’ on Kyle Catmull’s career after he was hit with a suspended sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning.

Royal Navy rating Kyle Catmull, 21, leaving Portsmouth Crown Court with his parents on Thursday, March 14, after dodging jail for attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl. Picture: (140319-2619)

The 21-year-old was caught in a video sting by Hampshire vigilante group TRAP when he tried to meet Ellie, a 15-year-old girl he met on the over-18 dating app Badoo.

But upon arrival at the meeting place of Asda, in Fareham on July 24, he broke down when he discovered the teen had actually been a man trying to snare potential predators online.

He arrived with a condom in his pocket – having engaged in sexual conversations with the group over WhatsApp.

A video of the encounter was shared on Facebook.

Royal Navy rating Kyle Catmull broke down in tears on a video recorded by TRAP in Fareham

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: ‘The service will now consider the effect of this conviction on his career.

‘While we cannot comment on specific cases, the awarding of a custodial sentence – including suspended custodial sentences – would normally result in consideration of an individual’s discharge from the service.’

The court heard Ellie’s profile originally said the she was 19, but within six messages vigilantes told Catmull the character was 15 – but the pair continued talking.

Catmull, formerly of East Farm Lane, Fulstow, Louth, was based at HMS Collingwood after completing 10 weeks of basic training at HMS Raleigh in Plymouth.

He was given an eight-month sentence suspended for two years and must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

He must also sign on to the sex offenders’ register for seven years and pay costs of £350.